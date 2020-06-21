Chelsea fight back to beat Aston Villa 2-1

Chelsea returned to Premier League action by coming from behind to beat relegation-threatened Aston Villa and strengthen their bid for a top-four finish.

The Blues dominated the first half but fell behind when Kepa failed to hold Anwar El Ghazi’s shot and Kortney Hause was on hand to bundle in.

Chelsea fought back after the break and turned the game on its head with two goals in as many minutes.

First, substitute Christian Pulisic smashed Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross into the roof of the net at the far post before Olivier Giroud drove in from 15 yards with the help of a slight deflection.

The win means fourth-placed Chelsea restored their five-point advantage over Manchester United and Wolves, who are fifth and sixth respectively.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, remains in the relegation zone, one point from safety after taking one point from their first two games back following the resumption of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce remains unconvinced that his Newcastle side have secured their Premier League status despite an emphatic victory over Sheffield United which moved them 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

The Magpies have 38 points with eight games remaining, and a win over struggling Aston Villa on Wednesday would all but secure safety.

“If somebody said with eight games to go that we’re two points behind Arsenal, I wouldn’t quite believe it.”

It was a great day for Bruce and his striker Joelinton, who scored only his second Premier League goal, and his first since 25 August.

The relief on the Brazilian striker’s face was apparent when he tapped in Newcastle’s third, and although there were no fans inside St James’ Park to celebrate with, no doubt many were screaming with delight as the £40m striker ended his terrible run in front of goal.

That was the icing on a sweet Magpies cake. Despite playing their first match since the Premier League restarted, they looked far fresher than their opponents who produced one of their worst defensive displays of the season, capped by the red card shown to John Egan five minutes after the break.

It means Chris Wilder’s side, who drew against Villa on Wednesday, have taken only one point from two games.

Next up for them is Manchester United – a crucial match in the race for a top-four spot.