Chelsea reach Carabao cup final after a 6-1 drubbing of Middleborough

Chelsea booked a Carabao cup final berth, as they thumped Middleborough 6-1 in the second leg of their semi-final played at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Boro had won the first leg of the tie 1-0 with the two legs ending with an aggregate score of 6-2.

It took the team from West London 11 minutes to get on the scoresheet and level up the tie, as a through ball from Ben Chillwell found Raheem Sterling, whose cross was diverted by Jonny Howson into his own net.

Enzo Fernandez would score his sixth goal in all competitions as a cut-back pass from Alex Disasi meant for Albanian Armando Broja weaved its way to the Argentine who smashed the ball home.

Boro would be the architect of their own downfall, as Hayden Hackney’s pockets got picked by Disasi who would continue his run into the box to finish off a move he started.

It would be about damage control for the team from Riverside, but Chelsea’s relentless pressure would be cataclysmic for Boro as Daniel Barlaser’s comedy of errors set-up Cole Palmer who calmly slotted past Tom Glover to see the Blues up 4-0 before half-time.

Chelsea would add a fifth in the 77th minute as Conor Gallagher danced with the ball on the by-line to set-up Cole Palmer for his second goal of the match.

Noni Madueke who came off the bench at half-time rounded off a perfect night for Chelsea as his deflected shot made it six. Morgan Rogers would score for Boro in the 88th minute in what proved to be a consolation for the travelling fans.

Chelsea will face the winner of the next semi-final match between Fulham and Liverpool on the 26th of February at Wembley.