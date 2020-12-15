Chelsea see the blues as Pedro Neto nets last gasp winner

A last gasp strike by Pedro Neto was enough for Wolves to inflict a second successive loss to Chelsea as they beat them 2-1.

The game was delicately poised and the blues were made to pay the price; as they opted to go gung-ho, in search of all three points on offer instead of settling for a point.

It was a cagey affair in the opening quarter as both sides opted to be solid defensively with little creativity in the final third.

Not until the 22nd minute when Pedro Neto conjured a yard for himself and produced a mid- range rocket of a shot towards the bottom left corner, only for Edouard Mendy to pull off a world class save to thwart the effort.

There were few and in between half chances that rarely resulted to real attacking threats until the last minute of the half when Kurt Zouma latched on a corner kick, but his header crashed against the crossbar with Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio well beaten.

The second half got off to an exciting start as both sides dropped the handbrake and opted for an open game.

Four minutes in and, Olivier Giroud planted the ball inside the net to give Chelsea the lead. This forced the home side to go in search of the equalizer and in deed Fabio Silva put the ball in the net but was flagged for offside.

In the second time of asking, Wolves Daniel Podence went on an amazing individual effort that ended with a neat strike inside the penalty area to the bottom left side of the net.

It was now end to end stuff as both sides were determined to win the game, Chelsea motivated by jumping to the top of the log and Wolves to keep in touch with the top 5.

As the fourth official signaled 5 additional minutes, it seemed logical that they will settle on a lesser target of a point.

However, Pedro Neto had a different idea as he was still reeling from a decision to deny him the penalty and in the last minute of the added time, he ran into a pass from Vitinha and unleashed a first-time shot to put Wolves ahead in what was the eventual winner.

