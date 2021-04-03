Chelsea sing the blues as Tuchel tastes defeat

Chelsea suffered a rare home defeat, as they were whitewashed 2-5, by bottom club West Bromwich Albion to hand Thomas Tuchel his first defeat.

The home side were quick off the blocks with Hakim Ziyech delivering some lovely balls, only for the alert defense to deal with effectively.

In the 5th minute West Brom went for their first attack through Matheus Pereira who was on the verge of unleashing a shot before being clipped by Thiago Silva, who was lucky to escape with only a yellow card.

The game was fairly balanced until the 24th minute when Sam Allardyce was forced into a change bringing in former Chelsea stalwart Branislav Ivanovic.

Three minutes later Christian Pulisic fired in a rebound from a Marcus Alonso free kick that banged off the crossbar, to give the home side the lead.

Thiago Silva who must by now be hating the sight of West Brom was shown a second yellow card and into early shower in the 29th minute to leave Chelsea with a steep hill to climb.

In a game not short of drama, substitute Branislav Ivanovic was substituted 8 minutes from half time and this set the tone for the away side to set up in an attacking formation.

Matheus Pereira equalized with a deft touch that he lobbed over the goalkeeper. In a clear case of tragedy striking twice; Pereira struck his second with a clear touch of class as he rounded several defenders before unleashing a beautiful strike to give West Brom a deserved lead at the break.

Upon resumption and in the 63rd minute mark, West Brom who were playing with some swagger scored their third goal when substitute Callum Robinson finished off a well cobbled team goal.

If there’s a contender for the best team goals, then West Brom goals against Chelsea must have many of them as 5 minutes later Mbaye Diagne struck home West Brom’s fourth goal, rounding off another beautiful team move.

Timo Werner showed great composure and vision to find Mason Mount to score and half the scores to 2-4, to give them a glimmer of a mini recovery.

Callum Robinson extinguished any hopes of a comeback as he collected e pass from inside the box to dink it past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to make it 2-5.

Speaking after his first defeat, Thomas Tuchel had this to say: “After the red card we couldn’t cope with the situation, what could go wrong went wrong. It is a wakeup call for all for us. We have to accept it as it is; despite it being hard. Clearly it wasn’t our day, hopefully we will get a response in the next game.”

