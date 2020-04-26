Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud set to extend contract

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is set to extend his contract, keeping him at the club until 2021.

The Frenchman, 33, looked like he would leave in January after making five Premier League appearances and entering the last six months of his contract.

He was linked with a move to Inter Milan as Chelsea sought a replacement.

But after an injury to fellow striker Tammy Abraham in January, Giroud impressed on his return to the side, scoring twice in four league games.

Boss Frank Lampard praised the former Arsenal player’s attitude at the end of the January transfer window despite being out of favour.

He said: “Olivier Giroud has been incredible in this window as a professional and a man.

“We all know there has been interest, but he has been impeccable in that period and I’ve got huge respect for him for that, and as a player.”

Giroud moved from Arsenal to Chelsea in January 2018 for £18m on an initial 18-month deal.

The French international then extended his contract by another year in May 2019.