Chelugui to use alternative mechanisms to address labour issues

Incoming Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui has vowed to employ alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to address labour issues in the country.

Chelugui made the commitment after formally taking over the ministry from his predecessor Ambassador Ukur Yatani who was confirmed as Treasury Cabinet Secretary in the recent reorganization of cabinet by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Yatani noted that standoffs between trade unions, employees, employers and the ministry will not solve labour disputes especially under the current constitutional dispensation.

There was an exchange of notes that include a raft of measures to facilitate effective management of the labour force in the country.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Key among them how best to solve disputes. Yatani also advised Chelugui to work on increasing the number of skilled workforce while remaining alive to the realities and demands of best labour practices.

Yatani at the same time expressed concern over corrupt dealings in the management of the social cash transfer system aimed at benefiting the vulnerable in society namely the elderly, children and persons living with disabilities.

Already 26 billion shillings has been disbursed against a target of 30 billion shillings.

On his part Chelugui promised to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor vowing to prioritize policies that create opportunities for Kenyans to secure employment.

He also plans to facilitate the strengthening of labor movements as a source of wealth creation in the country.