Chepkemoi bags the under 20 Sirikwa Classic Cross country title

Mercy Chepkemoi shook off stiff competition to emerge the winner of the 6km under 20 years, during the 3rd edition of the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Tour held on Saturday in Lobo Village, Eldoret.

Chepkemoi cut the tape in 20:07 ahead of Diana Chepkemoi who finished 2nd in 20:10, while Sheila Jebet followed 2 seconds later in third position.

“I’m so happy for winning today and, on top of that, making Team Kenya for Africa Cross. I am going to work hard as I target a podium finish.”said elated Chepkemoi after winning.

Besides getting cash rewards, all six top finishers qualified to represent Kenya at the Africa Cross Country Championships slated for the 25th of this month in Tunisia.

The race saw a total of 60 athletes finish, while 7 failed to finish.