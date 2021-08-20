Chepkirui and Jemutai through to Sunday finals in 1500m

Purity Chepkirui and Winnie Jemutai booked their places in Sunday’s 1500m final on the third day of the 18th World Athletics U20 Championship currently underway at Moi International Sports Centre,Kasarani stadium.



Chepkurui won heat 2 registering the fastest time among the finalists posting duration of 4:22.10, beating Ethiopian Hiwot Mehari to second place in 4:22.37 as Moroccan Meryeme Azrour clocked 4:2450 for third to all qualify for the final.

“My target was to qualify for the final and now we will work as a team with Winnie to ensure glory remains home.We have been training hard and today’s performance is a justification of that.Our opponents have equally prepared well but we’ll strive to overcome them” said Chepkirui

The duo will now be eyeing to recapture the 1,500m title that Kenya last won in 2012 Barcelona through the current Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich.

Miriam Cherop came close to winning the title at 2018 Tampere but would settle for silver, losing the battle to Ethiopian Alemaz Samuel.

“Running at home in my first attempt at the competition means alot and I am happy,I would like to thank my school mates for their support upto where I have reached today” added Chepkirui.

The top four in each heat and the four fastest athletes sealed their places in the race final.

Kenya is hopeful of scooping more medals in the 3000m women steeplechase which will be the last track event on Friday.