Chepkirui: From a remote village to the halls of Kabarak University

Accessing quality education is every parent’s dream for their children especially in a Country where the education system remains extremely competitive.

A good school is therefore the starting point for laying a strong foundation for pupils to excel and ultimately pursue their dreams.

The story of Doreen Chepkirui is a kind reminder of the challenges parents go through in pursuit of proper education for their children and the level they are willing to go to attain success.

All grown and studying clinical medicine at Kabarak University, Doreen wouldn’t have imagined years back that she would be where she is now.

Born in Chepnaina, a small town in Bomet, in a family of three, Doreen’s parents were unemployed but despite the poverty the siblings are all pursuing courses in medicine.

“There is friendly competition and amazement about where we are, considering where we have come from. We want to help change public health by advocating for good health systems in the country,” She says.

The success story started at Bridge school where she was enrolled by her parents among uncertainty they could afford to educate their daughter in such an institution.

At first Doreen struggled to adapt. The teaching system was not familiar and the class engagements new and different. She how grew to enjoy her school environment especially after she started posting immense improvement in her performance.

Before she joined Bridge, Doreen would miss school for days or weeks at times because her parents couldn’t afford to send her. “I should have been a statistic but my family would not allow it. My siblings and I grew up in poverty but my parents still managed to send us to school. I will forever be grateful for the sacrifices they made to ensure that we went to school, no matter the circumstances,” Doreen says.

Bridge school provided her with an opportunity to access quality education and opened a path of hope by becoming her gateway to success.

Doreen says her performance started improving after she joined the new school. As a new pupil at Bridge, teachers noticed she was withdrawing from academic life. Her experiences had not encouraged her to participate or given self belief that she could be a good pupil.

Through a series of individualized discussions and weekly one-on-one conversations, they gave her space to talk about what she was going through and helped her get back on track.

She says the teachers encouraged her that she could achieve her dreams.

“I felt like I was not only part of a team but also part of another family; a school family. They showed me concern and understanding, and they helped me to see that I could live beyond the challenges that I and my family were going through. I realized that I could create my own story.”

Doreen would end scoring 361 marks in the 2015 KCPE exams. Her good foundation gave her the breakthrough she needed to pursue her education further, opening opportunities after primary school, something most of the girls in her community are deprived.

In 2016, Doreen joined Saseta Girls High school in Koinon, Bomet County in what she says was a step towards escaping poverty.

After four years of hard work, Doreen completed her secondary school education, scoring an A- in the 2019 KCSE exams enabling her to join Kabarak University to study Clinical Medicine.

Doreen says that the lessons and disclipline instilled by her primary school teachers at Bridge continue to inspire her as she sets her sights on medical training at the university.

Looking back at her journey, Doreen says, “When I was a child I had big dreams, but feared that I would not make it because of poverty. I’m pursuing my childhood dream of becoming a doctor. I thank Bridge for believing in me.”

She hopes her story will inspire children struggling in poverty saying there is hope even as she highlights the importance of a good school for cementing a strong foundation for children.

“Access to quality education is what all children need in order to succeed. Investing in quality education offers a path out of poverty. It is the surest gateway to success,” She says