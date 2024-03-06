Chepkoech elated with 1st World indoor medal

Speaking exclusively to KBC on her arrival home from Scotland on Tuesday, Chepkeoch said the medal is a major morale booster in her preparations for the summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

3,000msc World record holder Chepkoech is happy to bag her first World Athletics Indoor Athletics championship in this year’s edition in Glasgow, Scotland, after missing out on the podium in the 2028 and 2020 championships.

Speaking exclusively to KBC on her arrival home from Scotland on Tuesday, Chepkeoch said the medal is a major morale booster in her preparations for the summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

“This medal means a lot. I have been participating since 2018, and I’ve never gotten a medal.” said Chepkoech

“So this was my first medal. Yeah, since, like, 2020, I have been having an injury. I’ve been going through a lot, but at least this year, I have begun my season well, and my main aim now is the Olympic Games. If all goes well, I will win it.” Chepkoech added

Chepkoech will be targeting to bag her first Olympic medal this year, the only missing accolade in her career.

“I believe we can win gold at the Olympic Games for the first time,asserted Chepkoech.

The athlete also appealed to the government to consider sending more athletes to the future indoor championships so as to increase their medal chances.

“In the future, it will be good if we send many athletes to the World Indoor Championships to increase our chances, like Ethiopia had three athletes in most of the events,” she concluded

The 2019 world champion will compete in several Diamond League races when the season gets underway in May as preparations for the Paris Olympic Games are set for August this year.