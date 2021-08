Kenya clinched another gold medal and bronze in the World under 20 athletics championship that entered its third day at Kasarani stadium. This is after sensational and dazzling junior athlete Jackline Chepkoech and Faith Cherotich finished in the 1st and 3rd positions respectively in the 3000m steeplechase final. Meanwhile, Winnie Jemutai and Purity Chepkirui advanced to the final of 1500m that will be held this Sunday.