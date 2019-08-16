Chepkoech to lead compatriots in Birmingham Diamond League

World 3,000 meters Steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech is expected to lead her compatriots in this Sunday’s Birmingham Diamond League in England.

Chepkoech is edging closer to winning the Diamond League title after recording two victories this season in Shanghai, China and Prefontaine Classic in Eugene in May.

Other Kenyan runners in the race include World Under-20 steeplechase champion Celliphine Chespol who finished second in Shanghai, former world champion Hyvine Kiyeng, Caroline Tuigong, Daisy Chepekemei and Norah Jeruto.

In the men’s 1500 meter race Cornelius Kiplagat and Cornelius Tuwei will carry Kenya’s flag and will face stiff competition from race favourite Ethiopia’s Samuel Tefera.

Alfred Kipketer who will be the only Kenyan in the 800 meters will face a strong challenge from Britain’s Jemmie Webb who has a seasonal best time of 1 minute 44.52 seconds.

Elsewhere, Three-time World Half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor, Rhonex Kipruto and Stanley Waithaka are all in contention for early tickets to the World Championships in Doha when the National Championships go down next week at Nyayo National Stadium.

The National Championships will start on Tuesday and run all the way to Thursday.

Out of the National Championship events, only 10,000m (men and women) will undergo Trials for the Doha event next week with the rest of the events set for the big test on September 3 at the same venue.