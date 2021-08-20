Chepkoech wins third gold for Kenya at the World U20 Championship

Jackline Chepkoech produced a sterling performance to lead Kenya to 1,3 finish in the 3000m steeplechase final at Kasarani stadium in the World Athletics U20 Championship on Friday evening.

Dominant Chepkoech who trains at Kaptagat together with the world 1500m champion Faith Chepngetich and Olympic steeplechase bronze medalist Hyvin Kiyeng,led the race by almost 30m cutting the tape in 9 minutes 27.40 seconds.

Zerfe Wondemagegn of Ethiopia won silver in a time of 9 minutes 35.22 seconds overpowering Faith Cherotich who was contented with bronze registering 9 minutes 44.76 seconds.

“I have been training hard with Faith Chepngetich and Hyvin Kiyeng in Kaptagat ahead of this championship and I am elated for this gold.My focus now shifts to next year’s World Athletics Championship in the USA and the commonwealth games” said Chepkoech

Cherotich on the other hand dedicated her victory to her classmates.

“The race was tough but I am happy to win a bronze and I dedicate it to my fellow form one classmates and all other Kenyans” said Cherotich.

Kenya still leads the medal standings after day 3 with 3 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals followed by Finland with two gold and a bronze medal while Ethiopia is 3rd with 1 gold 3 silver a bronze medal.