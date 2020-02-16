Cheptegei sets new 5km World record in Monaco

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei lowered the 5km world record on Sunday with a time of 12 minutes 51 seconds.

The 10,000m world champion made the most of perfect conditions in the second edition of this race to improve on Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto’s previous best of 13min 18sec last month in Valencia.

Cheptegei took 10,000m gold at the world championships in Doha last October, with Kipruto in bronze.

He first rose to world-record form in 2018 when he shaved eight seconds off the 15km world record at the NN ZevenHeuvenloop race in Holland.

Cheptegei is the only Ugandan to set four world records.