Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei has opposed plans by the government to allow a six-month duty-free importation of GMO and non-GMO maize into the country.

The plans were laid bare by Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria while speaking at the Small and Medium Enterprises Forum that was held at Strathmore Business School on Thursday.

“We have deliberately decided to allows GMOs into this country. Until we are satisfied that we have enough maize in this country, our staple food, tomorrow (Friday) I am signing a gazette notice to allow for importation of up to 10 million bags of maize, duty free, for the next six months until we achieve food security,” Kuria said teasingly amid laughter from the audience.

Within the the six-month duty-free window period, importers will have the leeway to ship either GMO or non-GMO maize.

It’s that announcement that has left Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei restless over fears farmers who are currently harvesting maize in Rift Valley may incur massive losses.

“The importation of maize should stop until the government mops up all this year’s crop and avoid lowering prices that doesn’t match the inputs incurred by maize farmers,” pleaded Cherargei.

Issues to do with GMOs have always been emotive and divisive not only in the country but globally.

Early last month, there was heated debate that followed the announcement by the government that it had lifted the ban on importation of GMO food crops and animal feeds in a decision intended to cushion the country against the adverse effects of climate change.