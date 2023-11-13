Cherargei lambasts Malema, asks state to deny EFF leader entry to Kenya

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has expressed displeasure with sentiments made by South African politician and leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters during his visit to Kenya last week.

The outspoken legislator said Malema had no justification to throw criticism at President William Ruto, especially on Kenyan soil. And he now wants the state to deny the South African politician future entry to the country as punishment for his remarks.

“I want to ask the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to demand an apology from Julius Malema and the EFF of South Africa, and to deny him a Visa and stop him from coming to Kenya again,” said Cherargei

The Nandi Senator says Malema must be given a five-day ultimatum to withdraw his sentiments and must henceforth desist from making disparaging remarks against Kenya’s head of state.

“Malema must tender an unreserved apology not only to President William Ruto but to the great people of Kenya because when you insult President Ruto you are insulting all Kenyans,” he charged

And Cherargei is not alone in condemnation of the South African politician. A section of Muslim clerics from Uasin Gishu County has decried Malema’s remarks saying they were in bad taste.

“We are not happy with remarks made by Julius Malema. It portrays Kenya as a country without an opposition that can criticize or check our government. He is South African and cannot lecture us. He has to apologize to the President and Kenyans at large,” said Sheikh Abubakar Bini, Deputy Organizing Secretary of Kenya National Fatwa Council