Cherono and Jelagat win Valencia Marathon

ByBernard Okumu
Kenyan duo of Lawrence Cherono and Nancy Jelagat won the men’s and women’s races respectively during the Valencia Marathon held Sunday.

Lawrence clocked 02:05:10 in close race ahead of Ethiopia’s Chalu Deso who was second with a time of 02:05:16 and Philemon Kacheran who crossed the spectacular blue walkway of the Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències in 02:05:17.

In the female category Nancy Jelagat crossed the finish line ahead of  Ethiopian Etagegne Woldu with who clocked 02:20:16 to finish second  as her fellow country woman Beyenu Degefa took the final podium position in  02:23:04.

The race attracted total of 14,200 runners who took pride in the returning race after a two year absence due to the corona virus pandemic.

  

