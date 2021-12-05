Kenyan duo of Lawrence Cherono and Nancy Jelagat won the men’s and women’s races respectively during the Valencia Marathon held Sunday.

Lawrence clocked 02:05:10 in close race ahead of Ethiopia’s Chalu Deso who was second with a time of 02:05:16 and Philemon Kacheran who crossed the spectacular blue walkway of the Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències in 02:05:17.

In the female category Nancy Jelagat crossed the finish line ahead of Ethiopian Etagegne Woldu with who clocked 02:20:16 to finish second as her fellow country woman Beyenu Degefa took the final podium position in 02:23:04.

The race attracted total of 14,200 runners who took pride in the returning race after a two year absence due to the corona virus pandemic.