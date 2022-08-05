Cherotich bangs Steeplechase gold for Kenya in cali

World U20 3000m steeplechase bronze medallist, Faith Cherotich elevated her status as she produces an absolutely stunning solo effort to run away with the Women 3000m steeplechase crown at the ongoing World U20 Championships that are being held in Cali, Colombia

Cherotich pipped Sembo Almayew from Ethiopia who was the race favorite as she also came to the race with three records under her belt of WU18B, AU18B, NU20R and with also the fastest time on paper of 9:09.19 that she got at the Paris Diamond League.

GOLD TO KENYA 🥇🇰🇪 Faith Cherotich 🇰🇪 produces an absolutely stunning solo effort of 9:16.13 and claims the world U20 3000m steeplechase title!#WorldAthleticsU20 pic.twitter.com/i9JlXOmv59 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 4, 2022

Almayew could not hold the quick pace of the Kenyan as she was left gasping for breath and forced to settle for the second spot in a time of 9:30.41 with her compatriot Meseret Yeshaneh closing the podium three finishes in 9:42.02.

There was another battle outside the podium as Tunisia’s Rihab Dhahri pipped Kenya’s Pamela Kosgei to cross the line in fourth and fifth place with a time of10:06.42 and 10:06.46 respectively.

Cherotich,a Form Three student at Kalyet Secondary School in Kericho County improved on her performance from last year when she bagged bronze in the same event in Nairobi.

In the women’s 400m race, Damaris Mutunga bagged silver after clocking a national under-20 record of 51.71 seconds in a race won by Great Britain’s Yemi Mary John who clocked 51.50 while India’s Rupal settled third in 51.85.

Mutunga is a Form Three student at St Martins Secondary School in Masinga, Machakos County and trains under coach Dennis Muthusi.

The 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships which will be coming to a conclusion on Saturday has brought together the best U20 athletes in Santiago de Cali, Colombia.