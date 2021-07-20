Cheruiyot joins Kenyan camp in Japan

World 1500 metres champion Timothy Cheruiyot who had been left out of the Kenyan Olympic team after finishing outside the top three qualifying places at last month’s trials, has joined the rest of the team in Japan a head of Tokyo 2020 kick off.

After inclusion, the 25-year-old from Bomet expressed hopes that he would try to add the Olympic gold medal to his world title and he is now due to do that against a field that will include his perennial 20-year-old Norwegian rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen, European record holder with 3:28.68.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Kenyan Olympic team,” Cheruiyot, now the favourite for gold, told Agence-France Presse.

“I am in better shape than I was during the trials and I promise to deliver a medal for Kenya in Tokyo.”

Cheruiyot’s addition was made possible by the ineligibility of the relatively unknown 18-year-old who finished second at the trials, Kamar Etyang.

The wonder kid had to be removed from the team because he does not have the minimum number of three out-of-competition tests that Kenyan athletes must fulfil in the 10 months before any major championship following the country’s placement in category A of the World Athletics and World Anti-Doping Agency watchlist.

He is a strong contender for gold after setting the world-leading time this year and winning back-to-back Diamond League titles in Stockholm and Monaco this month.

He now joins Charles Simotwo and Abel Kipsang who placed first and third respectively at the trials held at Kasarani Stadium

Kenya is expected to replicate its glittering record in Athletics during the upcoming Summer championship which is due to open on July 23 with the athletics programme running from July 30 to August 8.