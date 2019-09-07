Cheruiyot shines in 1500m at IAAF Diamond League

2017 1500m World championship Silver Medalist Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot topped the standings on the IAAF Diamond League after finishing in the first position Friday night in Brussels.

The 26-year-old is at the top with a score of 1397 points ahead of second placed Jacob of Norway who has 1362 points.

Cheruiyot cruised through to victory in 3mins 30.22 secs ahead of Jakob of Norway who timed 3mins 31.62 secs while Filip Ingegritsen settled for the third position in 3mins 33.33 secs.

Meanwhile, World 5000m champion Hellen Obiri finished in the fourth position after clocking 14 mins 33.90 secs behind Hassan Sifan of Netherlands, Ethiopian GIDEY Letesenbet and KLOSTERHALFEN Konstanze of Germany who finished in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions at a time limit of 14mins 26.26 secs, 14mins 29.54 secs and 14 mins 29.89 secs respectively.

In the men’s 3000m steeplechase, Kenyan Benjamin Kigen finished in the fourth position after clocking 8 mins 10.76 secs.