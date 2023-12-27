Chess: Joyce Nyaruai impressive at National championship

Defending champion Joyce Nyaruai, Madelta Gleanda, and Veronica Matei extended winning run after winning their matches on day two of the ongoing National chess championship at Charter Hall, Nairobi.

Apart from crowning National champions the event will also be used to select the national team for various international events next year.

Joyce Nyaruai defeated Esther Karanja while Madelta Gleanda won against Cherly Ngima in round 3 of the championship.

Sasha Mongeli trounced Zuri Karoki as Jully Mutisya lost to Veronica Matei.

In the Open section rank after round 3 Joseph Muragu, Mathew Kamu, and Joseph Atwoli are currently in the lead with 3 points.

In the Lady’s Section Sasha Mongeli, Joyce Nyaruai, and Madelta Glenda top with 3 points.

After the conclusion of the five day event, a national champion in both the men and women’s category will be crowned.

Report by Kingori Mwangi