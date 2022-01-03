Chess: Martin Njoroge and Sasha Mongeli triumph at year ending Championship

 

The Kenya national Chess calendar for the year 2021 culminated  with the federation hosting a total of 211 players vying for the national honors during the national championship held at Luke Hotel, Nairobi.

Men winner Martin Njoroge,R, being handed the trophy by Chess Kenya President Bernard Wanjala,L. pic:noc-k

In the men’s open category Martin Njoroge triumphed after seeing off defending champion Gohil Mehul in a thrilling play off.

The two faced off in a two-match tie breaker of 15minutes each. However, the two matches ended in a 1-1 draw. This forced for the match to proceed to a blitz match of 5minutes each. Martin won all two matches to be declared the new national champion 2021.

Sasha Mongeli ,R, receives winners trophy

In the ladies category, Women Fide Master Sasha Mongeli proved her mettle against  Triza Mwendwa. Sasha won in two straight games to be declared the winner amongst ladies.

 

The men’s winner  Martin Njoroge was awarded a car by  Chess Kenya President Mr. Benard Wanjala during a ceremony held at  Luke hotel, Nairobi.

 

 

 

  

