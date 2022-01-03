Chess: Martin Njoroge and Sasha Mongeli triumph at year ending Championship

The Kenya national Chess calendar for the year 2021 culminated with the federation hosting a total of 211 players vying for the national honors during the national championship held at Luke Hotel, Nairobi.

In the men’s open category Martin Njoroge triumphed after seeing off defending champion Gohil Mehul in a thrilling play off.

The two faced off in a two-match tie breaker of 15minutes each. However, the two matches ended in a 1-1 draw. This forced for the match to proceed to a blitz match of 5minutes each. Martin won all two matches to be declared the new national champion 2021.

In the ladies category, Women Fide Master Sasha Mongeli proved her mettle against Triza Mwendwa. Sasha won in two straight games to be declared the winner amongst ladies.

The men’s winner Martin Njoroge was awarded a car by Chess Kenya President Mr. Benard Wanjala during a ceremony held at Luke hotel, Nairobi.