Chess: Ruiru Sports Club to host junior championship this Weekend

Ruiru Sports Club will play host to juniors’ Chess Tournament slated for November 25 as the Club celebrates 100 years of existence.

The six-round Swiss system competition is expected to kick off at 8:30 am where both boys and girls of ages 18 and below will compete in the U18, U12, U10, U8 and U6 categories.

Speaking ahead of the championship Centenary Chairman Ndung’u Mwaura said: “It has been 100 years of nothing but progressive existence. Many people identify Ruiru Sports Club with golf, but this facility offers more. We have the capacity to host swimming competitions, football, pool table, Chess and more. As we build up towards December 9 for the 100 years anniversary, this weekend we will be hosting juniors for a Chess tournament that will ultimately position our club as a sports center.”

Winners in both categories will walk home with trophies and gift vouchers while the second and third positions will receive medals. All the competitors will receive certificates of participation.

The tournament is part of the Ruiru Sports Club activities ahead of the December 9 centenary celebrations.

To celebrate 100 years, so far, the Club has hosted juniors swimming competition that saw Supermarlins Girls Swim Club triumphed at the Ruiru-based facility bagging 4,140 points to cruise to victory.

Orca Swim Club emerged second with 1, 415 points beating Dolphins Swimtec who finished third after garnering 1,215 points at the weekend’s competition that brought together 39 swimming clubs from Nairobi and its environs.

The competition drew swimmers from ages 5 and under, 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15, as well as 16 and over for both boys and girls who were feted at the end of the grueling outing.

In the golf competition, seasoned handicap 22 golfer James Ndichu returned a net score of 70 points to be crowned the overall men winner of the Charity event staged at the lush course.

Chris Kabugu, who plays off handicap 33 carded 72 net points to emerge second beating handicap 23 Leonard Mwangi on countback in the tourney that was graced by 150 golfers.

In the ladies’ category, handicap 23 golfer Ann Ngumba returned 76 net points to cruise into victory as handicap 20 Susan Mukururi returned 78 net points to be named second. Liz Mwaura who plays off handicap 31 was a distant third after returning 82 net points.

Apart from the juniors’ Chess tourney, golfers are expected to brave the fairways over the weekend in yet another competition while pool table enthusiasts will also get an opportunity to participate in a tournament at the same venue.