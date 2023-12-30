Chess:Methu and Mwongeli claim national titles

Joseph Methu and Sasha Mongeli are the 2023 Kenya national chess champions. Methu and Mongeli emerged winners of the men and women’s titles after a pulsating five-day competition at Charter Hall in Nairobi.

The two topped their respective categories from the opening day and never looked back hence triumphing at the close of the championship.

Joseph Methu drew his last game against defending champion Mehul Gohil to lift the men’s title with a score of 7.5 points after winning seven and drawing one match.

He defeated Elvis Likoko who settled for second position with 7 points while Kimani Kimingi, who defeated Mathew Kanegeni in their final match, sealed the podium places with 7 points.

Sasha Mongeli stunned Madelta Glenda to seal the ladies title with a score of 8 points, beating Joyce Ndirangu who settled for second position after beating Shukri Shakira in her last match of the tournament.

Pre tournament favorite Elizabeth Cassidy suffered another loss to Esther Karanja who finished the tournament in 3rd position as Cassidy dropped down to 5th position.

The five-day national championship attracted more than 100 players and it was the last event on the 2023 Chess Kenya Calendar.