Chidale and Greg Snow top in Karen after round one

Malawian Paul Chidale and Muthaiga’s Greg Snow posted rounds of 69 on the first day of the Karen Country Club leg of the 2019/2020 Safari Tour Golf Series for a share of the lead heading into round two.

Chidale started off his round at the front nine carding a total of 34 courtesy of birdies at the par-4, third, the par-3 fourth and the par-5 sixth; and having dropped shots at the par-5 fourth and the par-4 seventh. On the back nine, he carded 35 thanks to consecutive birdies at the par-4 10th and the par-5 11th; and having only dropped a single shot at the par-3 14th.

On his part, Snow started his round on the back nine where he carded 33 courtesy of a birdie at the par-3 16th and an eagle at the par-4 17th; having not dropped a single shot. On the front nine, he had posted mixed scores, carding 36 courtesy of consecutive birdies at the par-4 seventh and the par-4 and a double bogey at the first and a bogey at the ninth.

The duo was closely followed by the duo of Zimbabwean Madalitso Muthiya and Rwandese, Aloys Nsabimana, who finished their Kenyan debut of the Safari Tour with rounds of 70; to end the day tied in third. Starting off on the back nine, he played blemish-free, carding 35 courtesy of a lone birdie at the par-4 17th. On the front nine, he carded 35 courtesy of birdies at the par-4 third and the par-5 sixth and having dropped shots at the par-4 fifth and the par-4 seventh.

On his part, Nsabimana carded a front nine score of 34 having holed birdies at the par-3 second and the par-5 sixth with his only dropped shot coming at the par-3 fourth. On the back nine, he carded a 36 courtesy of a birdie at the par-5 11th and having dropped a shot at the par-4 15th.

Speaking after the round, Greg Snow said, “I got off to a solid start at the back nine, made eagle at the eighth which got me to 3-under through nine holes. I got off to a slow start at the front nine and felt that I left a few shots out there. If you didn’t hit the fairway and found the rough, then you struggled. There was a bit of wind out there, but the course is in good condition.”

On his part, Chidale said, “My secret was ensuring that I didn’t miss the fairway; then ensuring that my second shot lands on the green. From there, my aim was to hit two putts even though it did not always work out.”

Madalitso was happy with his performance adding that he is looking forward to the second round.

“I played fairly well and felt that I was very consistent. I made three birdies and two bogeys; I felt that I would have played a lot better, but I will take that for a start and the course is in great shape, so it was actually quite nice to play at the course.” He said.

Meanwhile, eight players played level par and better for the round; pointing to what is expected to be a highly competitive event. Jacob Okello, C. J. Wangai, Edwin Inana Asuza and Dismas Indiza all posted scores of level par 71 to tie in fifth.

Action in the second round of the tournament, which is sponsored by Magical Kenya, Absa and Johnnie Walker, tees off tomorrow at 8:00am.

