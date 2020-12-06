Chief in Teso beats brother to death following family wrangles

A Chief in Kaujakito Location Teso South Sub County, Busia County has allegedly beaten his younger brother to death following family wrangles.

According to the family Ernest Etyang succumbed to injuries sustained from the beating while undergoing treatment at Kocholia Sub county hospital.

The deceased passed on two days after the attack by his elder brother George Ikemer.

The family is demanding for justice with claims that the chief has been beating the deceased and has been troubling and harassing the locals regularly.

Teso South sub county deputy commissioner Willy Cheboi has confirmed the incidence noting that police have launched investigation in the matter appealing to the locals and the family to stay calm and allow police conclude the investigations.

Cheboi urged not to take law into their laws, as a result of increased cases of deaths in Teso South constituency whose genesis has been family feuds caused by land rows, the locals not to take law in the hands

