Chief Justice and his Deputy to take 30pc pay cut for 3 months

Written By: Hunja Macharia
Chief Justice David Maraga has today announced that Judges of the Supreme Court will take a pay cut in a bid to make a contribution towards mitigating the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The Deputy Chief Justice, Lady Justice Philomena Mwilu and myself will take a 30 per cent pay cut for three months.” Maraga said.

According to the CJ, The other four Judges of the Supreme Court – Mr Justice Ibrahim Mohammed, Mr Justice Smokin Wanjala, Lady Justice Njoki Ndung’u and Mr Justice Isaac Lenaola have also graciously agreed to take a 20 per cent pay cut for three months.

The Chief Justice said he had appealed to other judges to also make their contributions in order to help Kenyans in their hour of need.

The money raised will be put into direct public interventions to be announced later.

The Judiciary will continue to monitor the situation and play its part, both through judicial functions and humanitarian activities, in order to help the country navigate through this challenging season.

 

