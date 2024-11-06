Supreme Court’s 12th anniversary conference closes Wednesday

A three-day conference and exhibition marking the Supreme Court’s 12th anniversary will conclude on Wednesday.

Chief Justice Emeritus Dr. Willy Mutunga will preside over the closing ceremony of the inaugural event, which is themed “Reflecting and Introspecting on the Supreme Court of Kenya’s Jurisprudence.”

President William Ruto opened the conference on Monday, urging the Judiciary to exercise restraint in matters of national and public interest.

He emphasized the importance of safeguarding against individuals and groups seeking to advance sectarian agendas.

He said the Judiciary has a role to play in helping the country curb politics of personality, ethnicity and populism, and promote politics based on issues and programmes.

President Ruto said this could be achieved if the popular mandate of the people, through their elected government and the manifesto endorsed by Kenyans, is given high regard.

“How do you respond to litigants and individuals who challenge a policy and a manifesto position canvassed among the citizens and voted for by the people of Kenya?” he asked.

Chief Justice Martha Karua, the President of the Supreme Court, assured Kenyans that the Supreme Court will stand rock solid as a constant guardian of the Constitution and the rule of law in changing times.

“As the Supreme Court celebrates 12 years of its work and impact, the road ahead requires renewed vigour, unity of purpose, and a deep-seated commitment to justice. I assure Kenyans that the Supreme Court will stand rock solid as a constant guardian of the Constitution and the rule of law in changing times. The Court will continue to be a beacon of justice, a champion of constitutionalism, and a defender of the rule of law going into the future.” CJ Koome affirmed.