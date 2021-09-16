Chief Justice Martha Koome: My Vision for the Judiciary

Chief Justice Martha Koome says her dream is to see the Kenyan Judiciary develop into an independent, vibrant, efficient, and accessible institution that is responsive to the aspirations of Kenyans and serves as a true guardian of the rule of law and our democracy.

Speaking Thursday during the launch her Vision for the Judiciary and the Performance Management and Measurement Understandings (PMMUS) Evaluation Report 2019/2020 at the Supreme Court, she said her vision for the Judiciary builds on the achievements of previous judicial reforms encompassed in the two preceding Judiciary Blueprints.

Namely the Judiciary Transformation Framework (JTF) (2012-2016) and the Sustaining Judicial Transformation (SJT) (2017-2021) and is aligned with the Judiciary Strategic Plan 2019-2023.

“Today, I want to share with you the roadmap for the future of the Judiciary under my stewardship. I see my tenure as Chief Justice as affording me and all who work in the Judiciary, the opportunity to champion the cause of realising the dream of many Kenyans for this institution as signalled in the Constitution,” said the CJ

“It is the social transformation foresight of the Constitution that informs this Vision for the Judiciary that we have christened “Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ)”. It is a vision born out of the reality that justice is cross-cutting and is a natural desire, a legitimate expectation of every person to be treated justly and to treat others justly,” she added.

She noted that the Judiciary under her leadership will be focused on opening and broadening its doors to litigants and rendering justice to all who seek it within the country.

“But this goal of widening access to justice will only be attained when we have in place an efficient, cost-effective, accessible, expeditious, and fair system of delivery of justice.”

CJ Koome pointed out that the vision was predicated on eight guiding principles which are accessibility and efficiency; transparency and accountability; inclusiveness and shared leadership; cooperative dialogue and social justice.

“ The implementation of the Social Transformation through Access to Justice Vision under these principles is geared towards ensuring that the Kenyan Judiciary is a strong institution that is accessible, efficient, and protects the rights of all especially the vulnerable; the team of Judges, Judicial officers, and Judiciary Staff are inspired and committed to excellence in the delivery of Justice; the institution’s financial mechanisms are strengthened to support the independence and Integrity of the Judiciary; we have in place strong and deep partnerships that enhance coordination in the administration of justice; and that public trust and confidence in the judicial system is enhanced.”

Addressing barriers that have hindered justice, the CJ said the Judiciary will place particular and determined focus on reducing proximity and physical access to courts; and ensuring that they hear and determine cases expeditiously.

“We should not have any litigant travelling more than One Hundred (100) kilometres to access a court; and no court case should be dragging in judicial corridors for more than three (3) years in a Trial Court and one (1) year in an Appellate Court,”

She called on every court station to strive to be a “Centre of Excellence” in the delivery of justice.

The CJ noted that the process that follows the launch of this vision is the development of the next 10-year Judiciary Blueprint which will guide operations for the next 10 years and standardise their values, systems, and operational manuals, especially in the way Judiciary manage courts and registries to support reporting, learning and performance.

Click here to read the full CJ Koome Key Note Address

During the launch, the best performing implementing units during the sixth cycle of implementing PMMUs in the Judiciary were named.

Best performing High Court Stations in the different categories were Makueni, Milimani Civil Division and Nakuru, while in the Employment and Labour Relations Court Kisumu and Nakuru were leading in performance.

In the Environment and Land Court, Murang’a, Milimani, and Nakuru Courts were the best performing stations.

There were six best performing Magistrate’s Courts in the different categories namely Limuru, Marsabit, Mombasa, Engineer, Tononoka Children’s Court and Gatundu Magistrate Courts.

On the performance of the Kadhis Courts Garissa and Voi Kadhis’ Courts emerged the top performers. The best performing Tribunals were Cooperatives Tribunal and National Environment Tribunal (NET).

Other speakers during the launch included Chairperson of Administration of Justice and Performance Management Committee (AJPMC) Justice Agnes Murgor and Chair of the JSC Committee on Administration of Justice, Judge David Maraga.