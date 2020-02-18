Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi withdraws from Babu Owino’s case

The Magistrate hearing the case where Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino is accused of attempted murder has recused himself from the case.

Separately some of the witnesses in the graft case against embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko have been enrolled under the witness protection program.

In January, Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi released Babu on a Ksh 10 million cash bail which was to be paid in four installments to settle the victim’s medical bill, deepened after Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi opted out of the case.

Andayi in recusing himself said the Director of Public Prosecutions filed a complaint regarding his ruling at the Judicial Service Review.

The case set for the 2nd of March this year will now be handled by Magistrate Benard Ochoi.

Meanwhile, the Ethics and Anticorruption Commission has revealed that a section of witnesses in the graft case against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will testify under the witness protection program due to the sensitivity of the case.

Appearing before the anti-corruption court, the agency said the witnesses will use pseudo names in their statements and will give their testimonies in a closed-door session.

Finally, the court in Machakos will on 16th March this year deliver a ruling in a case where Edermann properties are accusing London distillers of emissions and discharge of waste to Athi River.

In the case, London distillers are accusing Edermann of constructing their houses without a well-planned sewer system despite orders stopping them from conducting further construction.