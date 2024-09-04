Chief of Staff outlines the roles former ICT CS Owalo will play

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has outlined the roles former ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo will play in Government as Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Performance and Delivery management.

The Chief of Staff said that Owalo’s will be tasked to oversee performance management across all ministries, State Departments and Parastatals to ensure effective implementation of the Governments revitalized priority projects and programs.

“The role entails oversight of both the Public Service Performance Management Unit (PSPMU) and the Government Delivery Unit (GDU),” said Koskei.

Owalo was appointed as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance and Delivery Management by President William Ruto last month after he dissolved his Cabinet to form the now new broad-based government. He had served as the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and Digital Economy since 2022.

Owalo’s key Functions

The former CS will be tasked to coordinate performance management, develop and maintain an effective delivery mechanism, oversee the implementation of the administrations flagship programmes and projects under BETA and institutionalize the administration of performance contracting.

Other roles include; monitoring and evaluating performance of civil servants and performing tasks assigned by the President or the Chief of Staff.

“Informed by the foregoing, the office of the Deputy Chief of Staff in the discharge of their mandate shall be required to liase with Ministries, state departments and Agencies on all issues pertaining to performance management and delivery of priority government projects and programmes,”the Chief of Staff said in a statement on Wednesday.