Chiefs lead the charge for climate action in Kenya

Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo is set to launch the Chief’s Climate Action Day on November 4, 2024, at Ondiri Wetlands, Kiambu County.

This significant event aims to mobilize communities across Kenya in support of the ambitious national goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2032, a vision set forth by President William Ruto to combat climate change and enhance Kenya’s environmental resilience.

This initiative seeks to raise national tree cover from 12 per cent to an impressive 30 per cent, underscoring Kenya’s commitment to a sustainable, green future.

To achieve this goal, every one of Kenya’s 3,950 chiefs is joining the effort, making the success of each location a critical step toward reaching the national target.

Under this united front, all communities play a vital role in growing Kenya’s green cover, one tree at a time.

Each location will work toward a monthly target of planting at least 250 trees, a steady contribution that will accelerate Kenya’s journey toward a more resilient environment.

This monthly goal encourages consistency, ensuring that Kenya moves closer to its climate goals one planting session at a time.

With the slogan “One Nation, One Canopy, One Future,” the initiative symbolizes more than just reforestation; it represents a shared commitment to national unity and pride.

By planting trees, Kenyans are not only fighting climate change but also nurturing a legacy of solidarity and environmental stewardship for future generations.

The monthly Chief’s Climate Action Day has been designated as a day for collective climate action at the community level.

Each month, chiefs and local communities will dedicate a day to planting trees, engaging in environmental education, and fostering community participation. This day serves as a reminder of Kenya’s ongoing dedication to creating a greener, more sustainable future.

The Chief’s Climate Action Day initiative, championed by the State Department, addresses both the immediate need for climate action and the Presidential Directive to plant 15 billion trees by 2032.

The launch on November 4 will kickstart a series of monthly events led by local chiefs who will rally the public and stakeholders to plant at least 250 trees per location, aligning with the vision for a greener Kenya.