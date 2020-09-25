Chiefs on the spot over illegal land demarcation in Garissa

Chiefs in Garissa County who fail to report illegal land demarcations in their areas of jurisdiction have been warned they risk indictment as accomplices in the unlawful process.

Garissa County Commissioner Meru Mwangi say administrators are ‘the eyes and ears’ of the government on the ground adding that no activity should take place without their knowledge.

The county commissioner was reacting to complaints by leaders in Modigar on the outskirts of Garissa town that some greedy land speculators are carving out and fencing off huge tracts of land where the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor infrastructure project will traverse in anticipation of profiting from the expected compensation of land by government.

Mwangi who toured the affected area on Friday accompanied by his security team and the leaders wondered how such huge chunks of land had been fenced off without the knowledge of the chiefs and their assistants.

“I can see that some of our chiefs have become lax in discharging their duties. The chiefs should have used the security agencies to stop the illegal demarcation,” Mwangi said.

"In the spirit of multi-agency approach I expect the chiefs to use the relevant

The county commissioner said that already three people have been arrested in connection with the demarcation of land in the area and are assisting the police with investigations.

Last month lands CEC Abdi Farah Omar toured the area and warned that those involved in land grabbing will face the full wrath of the law.

The CEC also warned county government employees and those from national land office against involvement in the illegal registration of the huge chunks of land acquired in the area.