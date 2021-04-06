The Dance Shagz is the home of all things Dance.

And We are Live!! Head over to https://video.thedanceshagz.comp and subscribe to our website. 24 classes uploaded weekly, 4 skipped instructors at only Ksh 1,500. What are you waiting for??! Hurry!?????? pic.twitter.com/S2b8V2AJ0a — The Dance Shagz (@Thedanceshagz) April 6, 2021

Popular Kenyan dancer is realizing a lifelong dream by launching an online dance platform. Chiki, whose official name is Chichi Onwukwe gained popularity through local weight loss program ‘Slim possible’. She taught Kenyans that it is possible to lose weight and keep fit through dancing. She gained the nickname ‘Kuruka’ through a popular campaign she ran that urged ladies to lose weight by dancing for half an hour every morning. Chiki has now launched The Dance Shagz, a means to keep fit while at home through dancing.

“For YEARS people asked me how they can access me remotely… so I decided to build an entire platform, with incredible trainers that I love and respect.” Chiki said on an Instagram post. The Dance Shagz helps you exercise and achieve your body goals through music you know and love. Currently, the platform has over 30 dance workout videos with 24 classes every week. There is new content every week in weekly dance playlists from all the instructors, which you can stream anywhere, at any time.

The clases include; Carnival Cardio Fusion offerd by Chiki, Vogue Style offered by Wiggly, Hip Hop by Manu and Afro Fusion by Kevo. You can sign up for a free 7 day trial ad see if it works for you. Visit The Dance Shagz.

Tell Us What You Think