Rampant child labour around Lake Turkana is fueling the spread of HIV/AIDS in the lakeside town of Kalokol in Turkana Central Sub-county.

According to Turkana County National AIDS Control Council Coordinator, Bernard Mwaura There is need to address these cases of child labour if the county is to win the war against HIV/AIDS, Mwaura said minors are lured by businessmen who take advantage of their poverty to engage them in commercial sex.

These malpractices have dealt a blow to the ongoing fight against the scourge in the County.

Mwaura however noted that concerted efforts by various health stakeholders has helped reduce prevalence rate from 7.6 percent in 2011 to the current 3.2 percent calling for more effort to be done in the region to help fight the spread of the disease.