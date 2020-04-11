Child tests positive for Covid-19 as Kenya cases hit 191

Two more people including a two-year-old child have tested positive for coronavirus. This now brings to 191 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Kenya has so far recorded 24 recoveries after two more patients were discharged from hospital Saturday.

One is a Kenyan and the other a foreign national from Nairobi and Mombasa counties.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the two do not have a recent history of travel. “We have managed to test 491 samples.

“Out of the 191 cases, 109 are males and 82 females; 124 are aged between 30 years and 59 years. 50 cases are age between 15 years and 29 years; and 7 of the cases are aged 60 years and above while 2 are aged 2 years,” said Dr Mwangangi Saturday during the daily briefing at Afya House.

A total of 2,054 contacts have been monitored so far, out of which 1,546 have been discharged. 508 contacts are being followed.

Dr Mwangangi however warned that the next three weeks will be critical as the ministry rolls out targeted testing of health care workers and people at quarantine centres.

The number of infections is expected to surge during the exercise that will precede mass testing in red zone counties.

The mass testing breakthrough is by Kenya Medical Research Institute which has received additional test kits and reagents for the Cobas 8800 machines.

” We are scaling up our testing ability. We are working with WHO, CDC who have shared with us different models. We are bound to get more cases with the targeted testing of people at quarantine centres and health care workers”.

The institute will now use the Cobas 6800 or the 8800 HIV viral load machines and the GeneXpert used for point of care testing for tuberculosis .

The machine is able to run as many as 35,000 tests a day.

Meanwhile, the government will review the issue of accommodation in hotels hosting people who have been quarantined.

This follows reports that The Pride Inn Lantana Hotel in Nairobi has withdrawn all services to 42 people who had been placed under mandatory quarantine at the facility.

Those in quarantine say they have not been given meals and have been locked out of their hotel rooms over unpaid bills.

Kenyans in quarantine had written a letter to the Director-General, Ministry of Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth, saying the requisite 14-day quarantine at Pride Inn Hotel elapsed on April 6, and appealed to the government to consider paying the additional costs incurred beyond the initial 14 days as they are not in a position to pay the hotel.

“The decision to withdraw services was occasioned by unpaid bills according to a letter written to the Ministry of Health Director General Patrick Amoth by the Kenyans in quarantine.We shall review who takes care of accommodation costs on a case to case basis” explained Dr Mwangangi.