Children across the country to benefit from school feeding programme

President William Ruto has said four million children across the country will benefit from the school feeding programme.

He said the Government will increase the number of children benefitting from the programme from the current 1.6 million to four million.

Speaking during the launch of the Nairobi County school feeding programme at Roysambu primary school grounds on Tuesday, the President said Ksh 5 billion will be used to implement the programme.

“We must eliminate the shame of hunger in our country. We will be deliberate and focused in ensuring successful implementation of the school feeding programme,” said President Ruto.

He added: “The greatest indignity is for our children to go to school and fast because of lack of food.”

President Ruto, at the same time, said the national government will construct 3,500 classrooms in Nairobi County at a cost of Ksh 3 billion.

He expressed concern that many children were out of school in Nairobi due to a lack of enough infrastructural development in schools.

President Ruto urged Nairobi MPs to meet and explore ways of improving school infrastructure in the county.