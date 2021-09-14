Children from 14 counties to benefit from deworming program

At least 4 million children across 14 counties are set to benefit from a deworming program jointly implemented by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health with technical assistance from Evidence Action.

The exercise, which runs from September 14-16 will target children in 14 counties including Narok, Nyamira, Kisii, Migori, Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Lamu, Tana River, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale, and Taita Taveta Counties.

The deworming program provides treatment in schools to children who are at risk of contracting intestinal worms, a condition that affects their health, nutrition, and overall well-being.

This year, the National School-Based Deworming Program (NSBD) dewormed 2.6 million children in March 2021 across seven counties in Western Kenya.

The NSBD aims to treat annually at least six million children aged 2-14 years in areas at risk of worm infection.

The deworming treatment is administered in over 19,000 primary schools and ECD centres by trained schoolteachers, reaching both enrolled and unenrolled children.

The treatment is free, safe, effective, and highly recommended by the World Health Organization.

A recent study conducted by the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) shows that the program has been highly effective in reducing worm infections. Between 2012 and 2018, the prevalence of soil-transmitted helminths (STH) decreased 62% amongst the children sampled in the study.