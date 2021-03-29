The government of Ethiopia’s capital city, Addis Ababa has announced the launch of an initiative that aims to provide universal access to comprehensive early childhood development services for all children in the city by 2025.

The initiative dubbed, “Children: The future Hope of Addis Ababa Early Childhood Development Initiative,” will begin by targeting 330,000 low-income households in the city.

It will also introduce parent coaching programs through regular house visits by urban health extension professionals and social workers as well as expanding access to day care centers, preschools, outdoor playgrounds, and twice monthly access to health and social support services.

In a statement, Addis Ababa Mayor Wro. Adanech Abiebie said the initiative will see the development of 16 day care centers, 14 model preschools, 10 outdoor playgrounds, and 30 open roads on Sundays, which will provide safe spaces for children to play.

“Early childhood development is a top priority for the Addis Ababa City administration. We want to ensure that all children in this city have the best start in life, helping to create a better future for themselves and for Ethiopia,” she said

The initiative will also focus on nine key strategic areas that include; Parent coaching, health and social services, community-run ECD Centers, Day Care centers, expanded access to pre-primary schools, center of excellence for ECD, cross-sectional governance, improved regulatory standards and measure, learning , accountability and data for decision making as well as learn through play(closed roads, play grounds and green sites)

Additionally, the government has partnered with With partners from five federal ministries as well as international organizations; Big Win Philanthropy and the Bernard van Leer Foundation in efforts to provide holistic approach in improving ECD services in the capital city.

“We are proud to support this initiative that will build a strong foundation for Ethiopia’s continued development. The result of multisectoral partnership and coordination, the initiative will enable Addis Ababa’s children to grow up healthy, strong, and capable in a welcoming urban environment.” Big win Philanthropy CEO Dr. Kesete Admasu said

The initiative will also see the establishment of a world-class ECD Center of Excellence which will be a hub that provides services such as training, policy advisory, networking events, and monitoring and quality assurance support.

“With its holistic approach, this initiative is designed to enhance Early Childhood Development outcomes for young children and caregivers in Addis Ababa. We are honored to be a partner in this pioneering initiative.” Executive Director of the Bernard van Leer Foundation, Cecilia Vaca Jones added