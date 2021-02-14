The new book was written in honour of her late father

Chimamanda Ngozi is set to release a new book on May 11th via her publisher Knopf Publishing. The award-winning author’s new book titled Notes on Grief first appeared in the New York Times as an essay.

This May, Knopf will be publishing @ChimamandaReal's NOTES ON GRIEF, a work of meditation, remembrance, and hope, written in the wake of her father’s death, that grew out of an essay which originally appeared in @NewYorker. (?: https://t.co/XDU0NwyrpI) ?: Manny Jefferson pic.twitter.com/Xowc3JEWZf — Alfred A. Knopf (@AAKnopf) February 11, 2021

Adichie’s father, James Nwoye Adichie, died late last year of kidney disease amid the global pandemic.

Her new book explores the anger and loneliness that accompanies sudden loss and is ultimately a work of remembrance, meditation and hope.

Chimamanda has often credited her father for the stories of the Biafran war that inspired her novel Half of a Yellow Sun.

Last year, Chimamanda won the “Women’s prize for fiction” in 2007 and was chosen as the “Winner of winners” in a public vote in which more than 8,500 people voted in 2020.

