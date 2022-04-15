Chimano, Maandy, Otile and Yemi top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Shake it” by Kay Flock, Cardi B, Dougie B, Bory300.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world. As such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, Chimano releases his second solo single called “Hallelujah”. This new song, written by Bien, comes 4 months after his solo project debut called “Friday Feeling”. Chimano and the rest of Sauti Sol are currently on tour in Europe.

Regionally, Nigerian artist Yemi Alade this week released a new single alongside Kranium called “My Man”. The Nigerian superstar opens up about the sweeter side of love with her new single which she describes personal reciting the lyrics “Let me tell you about my man O.”

Internationally, Cardi B is back on Twitter & Instagram to promote her new feature on Kay Flock’s song “Shake it.”

Stay safe and Happy Easter!

Otile Brown – Mama

Arrow Bwoy – Enjoy

Melon Kompany – Odi wa Muranga

Maandy, Exray, Trio Mio – By the way

Kabagazi, Oneboy, Dj Lyta – Zimenibeba

Teslah – Down for you

Buruklyn Boyz – Pree

Faith Stan – With you

King Kaka, Chiwawa, Mbithi – Massacre

Chimano – Hallelujah

Lizzo – About damn time

Lil Durk – Blocklist

Yemi Alade – My Man

Gucci Mane – Serial Killers

Wiz Khalifa – Iced out Necklace