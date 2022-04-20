Chimano releases debut EP ‘Heavy Is The Crown’

The lead single from the EP “Hallelujah” was released last week.

Multi-award winning Kenyan entertainer and performer Chimano has released his debut EP Heavy Is The Crown. The EP’s lead single and music video “Hallelujah, written by his Sauti Sol bandmate Bien-Aimé was released on Good Friday, last week.

“Hallelujah” embodies classic pop and introduces the EP’s intention as a project of self-love and self-acceptance.

Speaking about the EP Chimano said, “It’s a wonderful song that generally speaks to everybody in humanity. It also speaks to me. It’s a message to myself where I am putting myself first and walking this journey of life with my true self and like-minded individuals and anybody who wants to join us on this amazing journey. And yes, the real Chimano has arrived!” (SIC)

The 7-track EP, reminiscent of sounds inspired by music from the late 80s and early 90s, also features previously released feel-good hit single “Friday Feeling”. Other songs from the album include “Freedom”, “Beautiful”, “Loser”, “Mad Love” and “Stereo” all of which embody an overarching theme of truthfulness in one’s self-identity.

“I needed to have the courage to be myself fully because of my newfound conviction. I needed to be that for others, and to inspire them to see that they can also be themselves. The crown in this case is on you and me. If you go through life in kindness, standing up for your dreams and aspirations, respecting your fellow human beings and respecting the right of others to live unrestricted as long as it’s not an infringement on your human rights – then you have a crown on your head.”

As a member of the Grammy-certified Kenyan music group, Sauti Sol, working on this iconic EP was revolutionary for Chimano. Some of the songs on the EP were written three years ago but didn’t fit into the Sauti Sol sound. It wasn’t until Sauti Sol’s ‘Alone Together’ project came along that Chimano found a home for his personal sound and lyrics.

Listen to Chimano’s entire interview about the album here.

The EP is available to stream on all platforms.