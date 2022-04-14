Chimano to guest star in this week’s Africa Now Radio episode

Chimano discusses his latest sounds and inspirations in this week’s Africa Now Radio.

Hosted by South African TV presenter LootlLove, Africa Now Radio is a presentation of African sounds in their lush entirety. This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With singer and song-writer Chimano, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and LootLove’s Favourite Track of the Week.

Chimano will be joining LootLove via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, ‘Friday Feeling‘. He will also be discussing embracing new sonic directions on his first solo EP, ‘Heavy is the Crown,’ his ’80s pop inspirations, and his renewed appreciation for his own creativity.

Each week, LootLove chooses her favourite track, taken from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights South African amapiano stars Mr.JazziQ, Kay Invictus and M.J, and their track “Halala (feat. Mellow & Sleazy),” from Apple Music’s Amapiano Lifestyle playlist. Listen HERE. Find a roundup of LootLove’s selections on Apple Music’s LootLoves playlist, available HERE.

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday April 15th at 11a EAT