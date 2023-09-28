China adheres to promoting world peace, common development – Premier

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Thursday that China will adhere to the basic state policy of opening up, firmly follow the win-win strategy of opening up, work with all parties to practice genuine multilateralism, and achieve common growth through cooperation to deliver more benefits to people of all countries.

Li made the remarks when meeting with newly appointed diplomatic envoys and representatives stationed in China from 52 countries and international organizations at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

While extending welcome to the diplomatic envoys and representatives to take up their new posts in China, Li said China attaches great importance to developing friendly cooperation with various countries and international organizations.

“The Chinese government will provide support and convenience for envoys and representatives performing duties in China. It is hoped you can act as bridges and bonds facilitating mutual understanding, mutual trust, and cooperation between China and the rest of the world,” said Li.

The premier said that China always adheres to upholding world peace and promoting common development underlying its foreign policy and is committed to building a community with a shared future for humanity. “We stand ready to work with all parties to inject more certainty, stability, and positive energy into world peace and development.”

He went on to point out that, at present, China is advancing its modernization drive with high-quality development in an all-round way. “The economy, on the whole, is picking up and enjoying bright prospects for future development. This will surely inject more new impetus into global economic recovery and sustainable development.”

The diplomatic envoys and representatives expressed warm congratulations on the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, highly appreciated the achievements of Chinese modernization, spoke highly of China’s important contribution to the cause of global peace and development, and expressed their willingness to play a positive role in strengthening the friendly cooperation between various countries and international organizations and China.