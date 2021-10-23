China adopts new law on family education promotion

Chinese lawmakers on Saturday voted to adopt a new law on family education promotion at a session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee.

The law stipulates that parents or other guardians of minors shall be responsible for family education, while the state, schools, and society provide guidance, support, and services for family education.

In response to the country’s drive to ease the academic workload of young students, the law requires local governments at or above the county level to take steps to reduce the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring in compulsory education.

The law bans parents from placing an excessive academic burden on their children, stating the guardians of minors should appropriately organize children’s time for study, rest, recreation, and physical exercise.

Parents are also required to play their part in preventing their children from becoming addicted to the internet.

The law further stipulates that parents are responsible for preventing their underage children from developing internet addiction. The law warns that parents may be reprimanded if their minor children commit crimes.

The third reading of a draft law on the promotion of family education started on Tuesday at the 31st session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC).

The law clarifies the boundary between family and school education, specifically targeting parents who either put too much pressure on their children or are too lax in nurturing them.

Zang Tiewei, the spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the NPC, said at a press conference on Monday that in response to parents who impose excessive learning burdens on their minor children, the third draft added relevant regulations and made provisions to ease parents’ anxiety in family education.

“Family education should respect the physical and mental development patterns and individual differences of minors,” Zhang said

What’s more, family education service institutions are not allowed to offer profit-making tutoring, and those who go beyond their permitted business scope will be penalized, according to the draft.

Considering the difficulties that families of left-behind children face, the law added regulations including requesting local governments to file documents for those families and provide living assistance and other support for starting businesses or getting jobs locally, in order to create the conditions for the guardians to carry out family education.

The law will function jointly with the Law on the Protection of Minors and the Anti-domestic Violence Law, so as to further prevent wrongful education measures and domestic violence.

Yang Xiong, a research fellow at Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences and the chief expert of Shanghai Family Education Research Association, said the law defines parents’ responsibility and behavior boundaries in educating their children from the legal perspective. But it focuses more on advocating and encouraging parents to educate their children properly, rather than simply imposing mandatory constraints on them.

“Excessive intervention in family education is not in line with traditional Chinese culture,” Yang said.