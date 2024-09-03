China announces probes over Canada’s tariff hike

China will launch an anti-discrimination investigation into Canada’s tariff hike on electric vehicles, as well as steel and aluminum products imported from China, the Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.

China will also launch anti-dumping investigations into rapeseed imports and related chemical products from Canada, the ministry added.

Canada announced last week that it would impose a 100-percent tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles (EV) following similar announcements by the U.S. and the European Union. The country also plans to impose a 25-percent duty on Chinese steel and aluminum.

“Despite opposition and dissuasion from various parties, Canada has imposed discriminatory unilateral restrictions on imports from China. China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposed to this and plans to bring Canada’s actions to the WTO dispute resolution mechanism,” a spokesperson for China’s Commerce Ministry said, adding that it will take other corresponding measures based on the actual situation.

Citing recent reports from Chinese domestic industries, the spokesperson noted that Canada’s rapeseed exports to China have significantly increased, with suspected dumping. The exports reached $3.47 billion in 2023, marking a 170-percent increase in quantity year-on-year, while prices continued to decline.

“Affected by Canada’s unfair competition, related domestic industries in China have been suffering continuous losses. China will, in accordance with domestic laws and regulations and in line with WTO rules, initiate an anti-dumping investigation into rapeseed imports from Canada,” the spokesperson stated.