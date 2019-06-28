China asks Kenya to leverage on trade expos

Agriculture and Tourism sectors are deemed to be the main beneficiaries of the ongoing China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo currently underway in Hunan province China.

Chinese economic and commercial counsellor Dr. Guo Ce says Kenya should leverage on the expos’ newly established mechanisms for economic and trade cooperation to expand and diversify its export portflio.

China has been Africa’s largest trading partner for 10 years straight with the trade volume hitting 204.2 billion dollars shillings in 2018 up 20 percent year on year.

The numbers are expected to increase as a total of 53 countries participating in the ongoing premier China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo.

Launched under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the expo will establish a new mechanism for economic and trade cooperation between China and African countries with stakeholders expressing optimism that the expo will further boost trade between the African countries the Asian economic giant.

The newly introduced direct flights between Nairobi and Tourist rich Hunan province is poised to open up both markets to Kenya and Chinese entrepreneurs as well as potentially boost Kenya’s tourism sector.

The three-day event focuses on agriculture, trade, investment and infrastructure construction.

