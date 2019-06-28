China asks Kenya to leverage on trade expos

Written By: Regina Manyara Gitau
20

The theme of the expo is a Win-Win Cooperation for Closer China-Africa Economic and Trade Partnership
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Agriculture and Tourism sectors are deemed to be the main beneficiaries of the ongoing China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo currently underway in Hunan province China.

Chinese economic and commercial counsellor Dr. Guo Ce says Kenya should leverage on the expos’ newly established mechanisms for economic and trade cooperation to expand and diversify its export portflio.

Also Read  Jubilee Insurance to provide value-added services

China has been Africa’s largest trading partner for 10 years straight with the trade volume hitting 204.2 billion dollars shillings in 2018 up 20 percent year on year.

The numbers are expected to increase  as a total of 53 countries participating in the ongoing premier China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163
Dr. Guo Ce
KBC reporter Regina Manyara –Gitau during an interview with Dr. Guo Ce

Launched under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the expo will establish a new mechanism for economic and trade cooperation between China and African countries with stakeholders  expressing optimism that the expo will further boost trade between the African countries the Asian economic giant.

Also Read  DCI summons 204 Kenya power customers over power billing fraud

The newly introduced direct flights between Nairobi and Tourist  rich  Hunan  province is  poised to open up  both markets to Kenya and Chinese entrepreneurs as well as potentially boost Kenya’s tourism sector.

Also Read  Boeing hit by new 737 Max problem

The three-day event focuses on  agriculture, trade, investment and infrastructure construction.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR