China has expressed its commitment to work with all countries in the world to build the Belt and Road Initiative and promote a community with a shared future for mankind.

Speaking when he delivered his New Year speech in the capital of Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China is determined ensure peaceful development and safeguard peace in the world.

“Without a harmonious and stable environment, how can people live in peace and enjoy their work,” quipped the president.

In 2019, China hosted the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition, the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations, and the second China International Import Expo, showcasing a civilized, open and inclusive China to the rest of the world. China has continued to open its arms wide to embrace the world.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



President Jinping acknowledged holding meetings with many heads of state and government across the globe, sharing with them China’s proposals, promoting friendship and deepening consensus.

“The number of countries that have diplomatic ties with China now stands at 180. We have friends in every corner of the world,” he said.

The Chinese leader expressed optimism that 2020 will be a year to eliminate poverty and yield a moderately prosperous society.

Due to the steady pursuit of high-quality development, China’s GDP is expected to edge close to 100 trillion yuan with the per capita figure reaching the level of 10,000 U.S. dollars.

The Chinese leader said that about 340 impoverished counties and more than 10 million people have been lifted out of poverty.

He added that taxes and fees had been cut while the individual income tax threshold had been raised.

China and Kenya have deepened mutual trust and expanded cooperation over the years.