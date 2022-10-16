China congress: Xi Jinping defends zero-Covid as party meeting opens

The speech, which lasted less than two hours, was significantly shorter than his speech at the last congress in 2017.

His remarks have likely had their choice of words workshopped for months and analysts will be poring over it for any signs of policy shifts.

A third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will pave the way for him to become the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

About 2,300 delegates are meeting to elect party leaders and debate key policies.

Over the course of the congress, delegates are also expected to elect various leaders including the Politburo Standing Committee – China’s equivalent of a presidential cabinet – who will present themselves to waiting media during the congress.

In the past, the twice-a-decade congress was seen as a chance for leaders to promote their supporters, as they vied to increase the power of their factions within the party.

But observers say these days there appears to be only one faction at the 20th Party Congress – that of Mr Xi.

In a clear sign of this consolidation of power, top Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leaders released a communiqué days earlier endorsing him as “the core” of the party and leadership. They also called for the party to unite even more closely behind him.

Mr Xi currently holds the three most powerful positions in China – general secretary of the CCP, chairman of the country’s armed forces and president. He is expected to renew his term for the first two titles at the congress.