Beijing has donated military vehicles and other equipment to Nairobi to aid Kenya’s security operations.

Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa received military vehicles and engineering equipment from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) at Kahawa Garrison in Nairobi.

The CS commended President Xi Jinping’s administration for the Military Aid Gratis which he noted marked an important milestone in the security relations between the two countries.

He expressed confidence that the donated equipment will boost the capability of troops in the exercise of their mandate within and outside the confines of the country’s borders.

“The capacity of a defense force in protection of the sovereignty of any nation lies with its personnel and equipment. Further, a highly motivated soldier coupled with the requisite tools of the trade will endeavor to complete the assigned mission irrespective of the operating environment,” he added.

He further noted that the vehicles and engineering equipment will enhance troops’ morale and boost their mission readiness.

“The Military Aid Gratis accorded to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) by the People’s Republic of China goes a long way to enhance the mission readiness of troops in the execution of their mandate,” said the CS.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian said that the profound friendship between Kenya and China has lasted many years, even as he expressed satisfaction with the way the leadership of both countries have established good working relations.

“I am proud of the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries, including that of the military relations. We are committed to focusing on the China-Kenya relations so as to promote peace within the region,” stated the Ambassador.

During the ceremony, the Deputy Army Commander and General Officer Commanding Eastern Command Major General Ayub Matiiri welcomed the military support from the East Asian economic giant noting that the Kenyan army will benefit greatly from their arrival.

He noted that the military aid gratis demonstrates major support to the KDF to sharpen and enhance arrowhead as per the Chief of Defence Forces Strategic Vision in enhancing KDF mission readiness.

Those in attendance during the ceremony included a delegation from China, Senior Officers, Officers, and Service Members.

The Chinese military donation to Kenya came just days after the Chinese government made a similar donation to the Somali government, in a renewed push to boost the country’s war against terrorism.

A shipment of military vehicles including Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) donated by Beijing to the Somali National Army (SNA) arrived in Mogadishu. The consignment included ambulances, water trucks, landmine detectors, and other military hardware.

The Chinese diplomats noted that the military hardware is “intended to be used by the Somali military in the fight against Al-Shabaab – a terrorist group that operates from the Horn of Africa nation, and which has also been carrying out attacks in the neighboring countries,”

“The vehicles will be used by the Somali National Army and that China and Somalia have a deep relationship, thanking them for their support to the Armed Forces,” Somali Defense minister Abdikadir Mohamed Nur Jama said